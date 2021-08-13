Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

