Analysts Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.56 Million

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $266.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.10 million and the lowest is $261.50 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $265.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.23. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,390,000 after buying an additional 297,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 227,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 174,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 162,261 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

