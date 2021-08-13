Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CTLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,874. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.74.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
