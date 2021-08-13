Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,874. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.74.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

