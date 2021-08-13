Analysts Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce sales of $781.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $779.22 million and the highest is $785.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $764.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

