Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 116,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $39,388,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

