Analysts Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 2,335,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,907. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

