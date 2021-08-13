Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.71 Million

Brokerages expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $201.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.47 million and the lowest is $185.40 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $901.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.70 million to $950.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $995.34 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,978 shares of company stock worth $7,359,640. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 292,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 101,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

