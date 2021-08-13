Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $8.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $34.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

