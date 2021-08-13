Analysts Anticipate The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Toro reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of TTC opened at $114.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

