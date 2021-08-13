Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce $54.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $52.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $166.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.14 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGFS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGFS stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

