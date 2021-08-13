Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report $704.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $782.42 million. CAE reported sales of $528.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

