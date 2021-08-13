Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.40 Million

Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.84 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $211.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $292.17 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $574.36 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

