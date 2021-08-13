Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

