Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,712 shares of company stock worth $565,072. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $26,230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.64. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

