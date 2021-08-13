Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce $117.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $119.00 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $69.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $468.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $668.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $17.65 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

