Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $712.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $611,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

