Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $124.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Marcus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 133,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

