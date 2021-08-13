Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.06. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $12.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $12.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,492,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

