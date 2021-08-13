Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.30 million to $39.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $119.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $140.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.65.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

