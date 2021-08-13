Analysts Issue Forecasts for fuboTV Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for fuboTV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $31.56 on Friday. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 754,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

