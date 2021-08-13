Analysts Issue Forecasts for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

STSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

