Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the construction company will earn $8.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

