Analysts Offer Predictions for Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.66.

NPI opened at C$39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.39. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

