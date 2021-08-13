Analysts Offer Predictions for Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million.
NPI opened at C$39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.39. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.42%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
