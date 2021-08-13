Analysts Offer Predictions for TEGNA Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TEGNA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.54 on Friday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

