Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) recently:

8/6/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/26/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

7/7/2021 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 157,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 221,750 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 116,734 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

