Analysts Set Expectations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$43.97 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$16.28 and a one year high of C$44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 63.72.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

