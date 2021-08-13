Analysts Set Expectations for Stelco Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.
Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.
