Analysts Set Expectations for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$52.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.79 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

