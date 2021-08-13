Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First National Financial (FN)

First National Financial (TSE: FN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$54.00.

7/29/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

7/23/2021 – First National Financial was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

FN stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,569. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$31.36 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at C$352,848,644.82.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

