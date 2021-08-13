Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First National Financial (FN)

First National Financial (TSE: FN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/30/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$54.00.
- 7/29/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00.
- 7/23/2021 – First National Financial was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
FN stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,569. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$31.36 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 21,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,568,611 shares in the company, valued at C$352,848,644.82.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
