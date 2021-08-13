Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aspen Technology (AZPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) recently:

8/12/2021 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $156.00.

8/12/2021 – Aspen Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Aspen Technology was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2021 – Aspen Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.92. 8,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,994. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.17. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

