Analyzing Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sotherly Hotels and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 5 0 2.63

Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $39.18, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -77.99% -86.38% -9.45% Omega Healthcare Investors 23.48% 5.31% 2.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.49 -$49.19 million ($2.33) -1.00 Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 9.30 $159.33 million $3.23 10.76

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

