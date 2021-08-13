Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVXL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. 41,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,815. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.74. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

