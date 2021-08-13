Anchor Neural World Reaches Market Cap of $14.85 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $14.85 million and $8.71 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00890352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00114278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

