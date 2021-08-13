Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$39.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.42.

TSE AND traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.57. 3,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.10.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

