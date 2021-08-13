Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.42.

TSE:AND traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

