Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$48.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.42.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.40 million. Analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

