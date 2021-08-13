Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.42.

AND stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$43.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 41.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.26.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

