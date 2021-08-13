Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANGN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $326.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

