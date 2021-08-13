Ankr One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.54 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $764.58 million and approximately $64.54 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00898774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00115434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.