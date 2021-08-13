Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

AR opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its position in Antero Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

