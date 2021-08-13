Antiample (XAMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00056264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00890352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00114278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043213 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

