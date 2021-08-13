Anyswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.61 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and $5.61 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00139953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00156055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,740.53 or 1.00002205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.00860410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.