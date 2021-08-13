Aperimus Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aperimus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.