ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Hits $3.09 on Exchanges

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $150.44 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00006640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00150956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,487.44 or 0.99984697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00861855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

