API3 Price Hits $4.93 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00010368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00887051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

