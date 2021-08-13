APIX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $2.77 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00894575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00114190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043835 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

