Apollo Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,139 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

