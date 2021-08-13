Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

AFT opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

