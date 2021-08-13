Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,482 shares during the period. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital makes up 1.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.43% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APSG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,497. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

