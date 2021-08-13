Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 365.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
AIF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.78.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
