Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 365.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

AIF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 226,284 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

